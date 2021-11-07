Nuggets escape with win over Rockets, Heat cool off Jazz

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 6, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. 

Photo credit: Garrett Ellwood | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  1. The Lakers were missing LeBron James, who was out with an abdominal strain, and lost Anthony Davis in the first quarter with a stomach illness.
  2. That meant they had to rely on their ageing reserves such as Carmelo Anthony, who scored 12 points off the bench.

Los Angeles

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.