Nothing can realistically touch Century Fox in Jim Kidman at Ngong

Century Fox has been busily writing his own chapter, after a demolition of 19 lengths over rivals a month back. Firing Line never purveyed her 'habituel joie de vivre' since March. Dusha grants us momentary sparks of repute, and Frankie is an unknown sprinting factor.

This renders Century Fox a triple Nap quotient in the Jim Kidman Memorial Trophy. Would not be so generous when All over Again has to grapple with General Lee in the 2,400m Conference Cup.

They have both accrued spiffing form at this distance, meaning whoever feels biologically tippy top, will be first across the threshold. Grace Kelly and Karowe, succumb to being sightseers - carrying binoculars as part of their apparel.

Steel Drum has more to do in the Commander III Handicap than previously encountered energies. Class Action, Kenyan Queen, Buxton, and Free Dawn, have all been vending some respectable form of late.

It's a Date has a tough assignment amongst these elders.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm Shikanzen, Rainbow Moon

1.10 pm Marais, Salt Lake

1.45 pm Zodi West, Zamburak

2.20 pm General Lee, All over Again

2.55 pm Steel Drum, Kenyan Queen

3.30 pm Rosie, Satyan

4.05 pm Century Fox, Frankie

12:40 Race 1 The Noreen Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.





1 ( 5) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 4

2 ( 3-w- 4) Rainbow Moon P. Mungai 57.0 H 2

3 ( 7- 4) Shikanzen Le. Sercombe 57.0 H 3

4 (w-w) Moment Time D. Tanui 55.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (2/1) SHIKANZEN (5/2) RAINBOW

MOON (7/2) MOMENT TIME (6/1)

1:10 Race 2 The Moby Dick Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 5- 2) The Bar (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 61.0 H 1

2 ( 3- 2- 3) Marais J. Gathoni (5.0) 60.0 T 5

3 ( 4- 1- 1) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 60.0 3

4 ( 6- 9- 5) Jordan River (SAF) D. Tanui 55.0 4

5 ( 5- 6- 4) Kidnap P. Mungai 52.0 H 2

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (5/4) THE BAR (SAF) (6/4)

MARAIS (2/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1) KIDNAP (7/1)

1:45 Race 3 The WAAF Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3- 3- 2) Zodi West (ZIM) Le. Sercombe 60.0 3

2 (w- 5- 4) Go Pro (SAF) D. Tanui 56.0 4

3 ( 5- 4- 3) Zamburak J. Muhindi 55.0 2

4 (w- 4- 4) Chyulu Hills J. Kimani (5.0) 51.0 1

FORM GUIDE: ZODI WEST (ZIM) (6/4) ZAMBURAK (7/4) GO

PRO (SAF) (4/1) CHYULU HILLS (10/1)

2:20 Race 4 The Conference Cup

Distance 2400m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 1- 1- 3) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 3

2 ( 1- 4- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 59.0 2

3 ( 3- 3- 1) Grace Kelly (SAF) D. Miri 53.0 4

4 ( 3- 6- 3) Karowe R. Wako (5.0) 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) GENERAL LEE

(5/4) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (3/1) KAROWE (7/1)

2:55 Race 5 The Commander III Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 4) Buxton D. Tanui 62.0 4

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 60.0 6

3 ( 3- 3- 1) Class Action P. Kinuthia (3.5) 59.0 7

4 ( 2- 3- 2) Kenyan Queen (SAF) J. Muhindi 56.0 2

5 ( 3- 5- 2) Free Dawn (SAF) R. Kibet 55.0 T 1

6 ( 4- 5- 1) West Lothian P. Kiarie 53.0 3

7 ( 2-w- 1) It's a Date P. Mungai 51.0 5

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (5/4) KENYAN QUEEN (SAF)

(6/4) CLASS ACTION (7/4) FREE DAWN (SAF) (5/2) WEST

LOTHIAN (3/1) BUXTON (4/1) IT’S A DATE (5/1)

3:30 Race 6 The George Price Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.5 4

2 ( 3) Strider R. Kibet 58.5 2

3 ( 3- 4- 6) Crumpet D. Miri 57.0 3

4 ( 3- 2) Rosie Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

5 - Catalina P. Kinuthia (3.5) 55.0 1

FORM GUIDE: ROSIE (1/1) STRIDER (6/4) SATYAN (SAF)

(7/4) CRUMPET (5/1) CATALINA (10/1)

4:05 Race 7 The Jim Kidman Memorial Bowl

Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 (w- 2- 3) Firing Line R. Kibet 64.0 3

2 ( 1- 3- 1) Century Fox Le. Sercombe 55.0 1

3 ( 1- 4- 2) Dusha (ZIM) R. Wako (5.0) 52.0 4

4 ( 1- 1- 4) Frankie P. Mungai 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/5) DUSHA (ZIM) (2/1)