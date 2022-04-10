Noble Yeats overhauls Any Second Now in Randox Grand National
Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen on his last ever ride, restructured Any Second Now's fervent intentions at Aintree.
Conditioned by Emmet Mullins at tasty odds of 50-1, Noble Yeats was really only mentioned in the final few furlongs. Robert Wayley Cohen, Sam's father, was beside himself with praise for God, and gratitude to his whole team. None of the connections have registered what transpired.
One feels sad for Coko Beach, the beautiful grey with Jonjo O'Neil. They led throughout at a decent pace, together with Two for Gold, Delta Work, Lost in Translation, Freewheeeling Dylan, Longhouse Poet, and Samcro. Coko Beach could have won had it not been so far, but literally ran out of steam.
Attention, as usual, was on the horses that came to grief. Seven were determined to have their day in the mix, sometimes even finding the front, before quietly halting, allowing the National to bounce along in its inimitable fashion. Noble Yeats hit the World's greatest stage just after the last fence, when reality sunk in to Sam Waley-Cohen, who began pushing excitedly from Any Second Now (Mark Walsh 15-2). After 4.5 miles, it sure was a sprightly confrontation.
Fifteen finished, twelve went down, eleven were pulled up, two unseated their rider's, and Anibale Fly was hampered.
1 Noble Yeats (Mr S Waley-Cohen) 50-1
2 Any Second Now (M P Walsh) 15-2 Fav
3 Delta Work (J W Kennedy) 10-1
4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1
5 - Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12/1
6. Longhouse Poet (D. J. O'Keeffe) 12/1
7. Freewheelin' Dylan (R. A. Doyle) 50/1
8. Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 50/1
9. Escaria Ten (A. P. Heskin) 25/1
10. Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125/1
11. Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80/1
12. Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33/1
13. Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100/1
14. Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50/1
15. Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50/1