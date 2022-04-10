Noble Yeats overhauls Any Second Now in Randox Grand National

Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen on his last ever ride, restructured Any Second Now's fervent intentions at Aintree.

Conditioned by Emmet Mullins at tasty odds of 50-1, Noble Yeats was really only mentioned in the final few furlongs. Robert Wayley Cohen, Sam's father, was beside himself with praise for God, and gratitude to his whole team. None of the connections have registered what transpired.

One feels sad for Coko Beach, the beautiful grey with Jonjo O'Neil. They led throughout at a decent pace, together with Two for Gold, Delta Work, Lost in Translation, Freewheeeling Dylan, Longhouse Poet, and Samcro. Coko Beach could have won had it not been so far, but literally ran out of steam.

Jockey Gina Andrews (centre) celebrates after riding her horse Latenightpass to victory in the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase, on the opening day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting, at Aintree Racecourse, in Liverpool, north west England, on April 7, 2022. Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

Attention, as usual, was on the horses that came to grief. Seven were determined to have their day in the mix, sometimes even finding the front, before quietly halting, allowing the National to bounce along in its inimitable fashion. Noble Yeats hit the World's greatest stage just after the last fence, when reality sunk in to Sam Waley-Cohen, who began pushing excitedly from Any Second Now (Mark Walsh 15-2). After 4.5 miles, it sure was a sprightly confrontation.

Fifteen finished, twelve went down, eleven were pulled up, two unseated their rider's, and Anibale Fly was hampered.

Jockey Daryl Jacob riding Janika, jumps Becher's Brook in the The Randox Topham Handicap Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting, at Aintree Racecourse, in Liverpool, north west England, on April 8, 2022. Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

1 Noble Yeats (Mr S Waley-Cohen) 50-1

2 Any Second Now (M P Walsh) 15-2 Fav

3 Delta Work (J W Kennedy) 10-1

4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1

5 - Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12/1

6. Longhouse Poet (D. J. O'Keeffe) 12/1

7. Freewheelin' Dylan (R. A. Doyle) 50/1

8. Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 50/1

9. Escaria Ten (A. P. Heskin) 25/1

10. Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125/1

11. Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80/1

12. Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33/1

13. Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100/1

14. Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50/1