No stopping Daytime Girl in Kenyatta Cup at Ngong

Idle since June, Daytime Girl was sharp without delay as she attended the pace for a deceptively easy 2.4 length score in our exalted Kenyatta Cup.

Contested over 1,200m, Lady Spencer's Dynasty filly, trained by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, got the distance in 1:12:8/10, with Ramazan Wako being suitably calm and composed. Coffee Break ran with ears pricked for second. Pretty Pearl and Bullet were still in holiday mode.

Assured kept a low-profile for most of the Eldoret Club Cup, allowing Bampton and Grand Surabi to dilly dally along. When Michael Fundi tapped Tony Kuria's gelding, he began burning rubber until finally necking away Bampton. Have to say that Rosie is not punctuality-minded from the stalls.

Jockey Michael Fundi aboard Assured celebrates as Charles Kimani crosses the finish line ahead of Bampton to win the 1600m Eldoret Race Club Cup on October 1, 2023, at Ngong Race Course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Her laid-back attitude fixates on being politely, always last to emerge. Such a shame for an otherwise accomplished mademoiselle. Loads of lovely spectators arrived to hail in the fresh new season relishing multiple, various charms on offer.

Jockey Ramadhan Wako (left) celebrates aboard Daytime Girl after winning the Kenyatta Cup race at Ngong Race Course on October 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

12.55 pm - First Race - Frou Frou Maiden (1,000m)

1. Whispers (Paul Kiarie)

2. Caspar (James Muhindi)

3. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 7/4.75/13.5. Time: 1:02:1/10 secs. Favourite: Joanna 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

1.30 pm - Second Race - Hawaiian Music Maiden (1,600m)

1. Adleoli (Henry Muya)

2. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

3. Jamaican Rum (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1/1.4/4. Time: 1:44:00 secs. Favourite: Jamaican Rum 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Mugai. Trainer Joe Muya

Jockey James Muhindi (right) leads Carlisle ahead of Paul Kiarie with Eton Star (left) during the 1800m Cornelius Handicap on 1 October at Ngong Race Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation media Group

2.05 pm - Third Race - Cornelius (1,800m)

1. Carlisle (James Muhindi)

2. Daisy (Henry Muya)

3. Eton Star (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.4/2.5/3.5 Time: 1:58:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Horsing Around Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari





2.40 pm - Fourth Race - The Eldoret Race Club Cup (1,800m)

Jockey Micheal Fundi displays Eldoret Race Club Cup on October 1, 2023 at Ngong Race Course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Assured (Michael Fundi) Silvano-San Trip

2. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

3. Grand Surabi (Paul Kiarie)

4. Zambaruk (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: neck/4.5/3. Time: 1:40:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)

Jockey Ramazan Wako displays the Kenyatta Cup trophy at Ngong Racecourse on October 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Daytime Girl (Ramazan Wako) Dynasty-Pelican Point

2. Coffee Break (P. Njogu)

3. Pretty Pearl (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Bullet (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 2.4/9.5/3.75. Time: 1:12:8/10 secs. Favourite: Bullet 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - Shahlal Handicap (1,200m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)

3. Ameerah (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 4.75/4.5/0.75. Time:1:40:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe