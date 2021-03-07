No Covid vaccine mandate for NBA players

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers signals for possession during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And despite his optimism, Silver sounded a cautionary note when discussing progress made in containing coronavirus.
  • "One thing we've all come to understand over the last year is that the virus is firmly in charge," Silver said.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.