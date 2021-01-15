No conflict with KVF over Nyayo indoor arena, KBF states

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) have come out to clarify that they are not in conflict with the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) over the use of the Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena as the national men's basketball team started training Friday ahead of the Fiba Afro Basket round two qualifiers mid next month.

KBF assistant secretary general Ambrose Kisoi clarified that KVF have only booked the indoor arena for their January 23 league opener, but were clear that they will not interfere with basketball calendar going forward.

There were fears that KBF would lose Nyayo Gymnasium to KVF this season after the latter announced the facility would host the opening leg of their league.

According to Kisoi, KBF will move the January 23 elections that were planned for the Nyayo indoor arena to one of the boardrooms at the stadiums to pave way for the volleyball league matches, but will return to the venue a week later for the pre-season tournament on January 30.

“We don’t have a problem with KVF using Nyayo on January 23, but going forward we are in agreement with them that basketball will be given priority for the use of the facility," he said.

Kisoi says KVF Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia was very clear during their meeting that basketball will be given priority for use of Nyayo once the basketball season tips off with the pre-season tournament at the end of the month.

Kisoi, who will be seeking to replace Vitalis Gode as the KBF secretary general at the elections planned for next week, said the Morans team players had taken Covid-19 tests and only those players who turn negative will be allowed to start training at the Nyayo under assistant coach Sadat Gaya until coach Cliff Owuor, who is currently in Rwanda, joins the team in training anytime next week.

“We are taking the team’s preparations very seriously as we seek to qualify for the Afrobasket Championships to be staged in Rwanda next year," Kisoi said, while appealing to those players who did not take Covid-19 tests to do so.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the KBF national elections after all counties concluded their elections last week with Mombasa and Kwale counties among the last to submit their list of delegates, according to Kisoi, who said those willing to vie for elective posts were expected to present their forms to the electoral body by end of business Friday.