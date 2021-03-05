NMG, NBA announce multi-year broadcast partnership

Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama (left) is presented with a basketball signed by President of Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, on August 14, 2019 at Nation Centre.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The partnership will tip off Monday on NTV when Team LeBron takes on Team Durant in the 70th NBA All-Star Game at 2:30 a.m. EAT.
  • NTV will broadcast more than 25 live games throughout the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Basketball fanatics have every reason to tune in to your favorite station, NTV, after the National Basketball Association (NBA) shook hands on a historic deal with the Nation Media Group (NMG) to air select matches of the most popular basketball competition in the world.

