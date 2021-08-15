Ngong Annual Yearling Sales was a booming success

Under the hammer they went, with expertise auctioneering from His Lordship, Tom Fraser.

None of the progeny, courtesy of Westonian, were left unsold, as bidders raised their hands enthusiastically, earnestly buying Yearlings in the Ngong racecourse Paddock.

Westonian was the only Stallion from Bruce Nightingale's Kenana Farm as a suitable suitor for Wahini, Who's Counting, Rami, Motion Picture, Pirate's Coup, Sonara, Serene Geisha, Military Song, Tammy, Twilight Hour, Spirtle, Sally Anne, Lado, Camelay, Dimatina, and, Bedale.

Where have all the stud stars vanished? We can reveal that after this season, our favourite Silverstone Air will be joining Westonian, after he runs in the Jockey Club Stakes next week.

Silverstone Air, unbeknown to most outside his royal circle, is such a colossus of character, only James Muhindi can ride him safely.

He tips all other jockeys to the ground. It is his sense of humour. Silverstone is so aware of his utter virtuosity, he is allowed to be a little quirky as well.

Anyway, the Sales were a roaring success, with average purchases of 430,000. Highest went to Farnham for 725,000. There were also a few new owners involved, which is encouraging. Total monies accrued amounted to 6,900,000.

Refreshments and comfort were available in abundance, plus the sociability factor. A fund day out last Saturday, indeed.