Newly constructed basketball court launched in Kayole

Sports Kenya's Director General Pius Metto has lauded efforts by Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) and Kuku Foods (KFC) to construct basketball courts in various residential areas within Nairobi.

He spoke at the Humama grounds in Kayole on Monday when opening the latest full-size FIBA standard basketball court to the community.

The launch and handover of the court to Divine World Parish (DIWOPA), which provided the land for this project, comes exactly two months after KFC, which funded the same in full, and JJF, which oversaw the construction, announced their partnership during a groundbreaking ceremony at the same venue.

"The additional facility will go a long way in addressing the shortage of sports facilities and provide an enabling environment for nurturing talent," said Metto.

"This launch is a progressive initiative to ensure young, talented, and disadvantaged sportsmen and women are given an opportunity to discover, develop and showcase their talent."

Bakee Mtaani is a revolutionary community sports initiative that has introduced basketball courts as safe spaces within Nairobi's informal settlements and communities.

"My wish is for the youth to come to the basketball court to have fun, to get off the street and enjoy some sport in a space that is safe and protected in a place to enjoy the game together," added Jonathan Jackson, JJF owner.

Besides Metto and Jackson, KFC Chief Executive Jacques Theunissen, Kenya Academy of Sports Acting Director, Research John Okwema, and representatives from the Nairobi Basketball Association, Nairobi Metropolitan Services were in attendance.