New Nginya and Drake's Passage treat trainer Christopher Clement

Trainer, Christophe Clement, clapped hands on a trio of stakes, including the featured $250,000 Albany with Drake's Passage, to memorise a spectacular afternoon on New York Showcase Day card.

The 11-race programme devoted to horses bred in the Empire State, featured six stakes worth $1.25 million in purses at Saratoga.

Christophe jabbed the $200,000 Yaddo Handicap at 1 1/16-miles, with New Ginya, as well as the successful return of millionaire hero City Man in the $200,000 West Point .Both Drake's Passage and New Ginya are by the Evans/Clement-campaigned Tonalist, a multiple feature winner, who is proud to have bagged the Belmont Stakes.

Drake's Passage (Manny Franco 3-5), tracked in second position in the Albany, as Mariachi went ahead. Drake's Passage advanced with little urging into the final turn and was in command near the top of the lane en route to a 7.75-length score, in a decent time of 1:50.9/10. Jackson Heights closed to complete the exacta with Miracle Mike, Maker's Candy, Mariachi, Allure of Money and Leo and Royal completing the order of finish.

Many won four races on the card, including the opener with juvenile filly, Soloshot, the Funny Cide with undefeated The Winde Steward, and the off-the-turf finale with Sail With the Wind. City Man (Joel Rosario 7-4), saved ground in third position as Jerry the Nipper led over the good inner turf under outside pressure from Spirit of St Louis, who advanced and took command by a head.

A patient Joel gave City Man his cue at the quarter-pole and made a four-wide bid, battling with a game Spirit of St Louis, before a 1.4 length slot in 1:42.6/10. Spirit of St Louis completed the exacta over Jerry the Nipper, with Dakota Gold and Ocala Dream rounding off.

New Ginya (Dylan Davis 3-1), demonstrated a devastating turn of foot in the final turn en route to her stakes debut in the $200,000 Yaddo Handicap. She's Dancing set the tempo over good going, until New Ginya staked her claim from Whatlovelookslike, Lisa's Vision and Golden Rocket lining up to launch their bids. But New Ginya came to life, clocking 1:43.00. Spungie, who endured a troubled trip, closed to finish second with Runaway Rumour, Whatlovelookslike, Classic Colors, Golden Rocket, Lisa's Vision and She's Dancing flagging it.

The stakes action kicked off in Race 2 with a Linda Rice-trained exacta led by Ichiban in the $200,000 Fleet Indian, a nine-furlong main track test for sophomore fillies. Ichiban (Jose Ortiz 2-1), showed speed early, but was quickly passed by the slow starting Timely Conquest to stalk in second, with stablemate Amanda's Folly in third. Timely Conquest, 3-5, maintained her advantage down the backstretch, but was met with an outside challenge from Ichiban approaching the turn. With a shake of the reins by Jose, Ichiban easily overtook her pacesetting rival.