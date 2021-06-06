Nets roll over Bucks in NBA series opener

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets tries to passover Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets tries to passover Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series at Barclays Center on June 05, 2021 in New York City. 

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Nets won the battle between two of the NBA's most potent offences on Saturday night despite losing James Harden to a nagging hamstring injury in the first minute of the game
  • Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, played 35 minutes, shooting 16 of 24 from the floor and grabbing 11 rebounds for the underdog Bucks
  • The Nets are 20-17 without Harden and 29-7 with him in the lineup

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.