Nets hold on to regain first place in East, Warriors shock Nuggets

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets goes up to the basket as Aaron Nesmith #26 and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics defend during the second half at Barclays Center on April 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Stephen Curry led a balanced offence with a game-high 32 points as the Golden State Warriors beat Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets 118-97.
  • The 30-point game was the 12th in Curry's past 13 outings. He was held to just 18 points in a four-point loss at Washington on Wednesday.
  • Kelly Oubre had 23 points, Andrew Wiggins 19, Jordan Poole 15 as the under-manned Warriors surprised the Nuggets.

Los Angeles, United States

