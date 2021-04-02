Nets hammer Hornets, 76ers keep pace atop East standings

Caleb Martin #10 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles against Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets

Caleb Martin #10 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles against Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on April 01, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 111-89.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

  • Kyrie Irving tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds and Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson scored 17 and 15 points respectively off the bench for the Nets, who won despite missing all-star James Harden
  • The Philadelphia 76ers kept pace with the Nets for the number one seed in the standings, wrapping up their six-game road swing on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94
  • Trae Young scored 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller
Los Angeles

