Nets dominate in Durant's return to Golden State

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 

Photo credit: Thearon W. Henderson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Durant meshed seamlessly with star teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with the Nets not only delivering offensively but also shutting down the potentially explosive Warriors offense
  • Harden added 19 with 16 assists and the Nets held the Warriors to 48.9% shooting - 26.5% from three-point range - in a comfortable win
  • In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 36 points to pace the Suns in a 120-111 victory over the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles

