NBA star Irving 'doing what's best for me' in declining Covid vaccine

Cody Martin #11 of the Charlotte Hornets dives to get the ball away from Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on April 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Photo credit: Sarah Stier Getty | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Irving addressed the issue on Instagram Live on Wednesday, confirming that he hoped to be back on the floor with teammates eventually.
  • Because of the pandemic, New York City implemented rules that do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games at public arenas -- including the Nets' Barclays Center home and Madison Square Garden, home of the rival Knicks.

 New York, United States

