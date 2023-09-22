NBA set to open office in Nairobi, signs deal to develop basketball in Kenya

Kenya has signed an agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that will see development of basketball in Kenya.

The deal will see the NBA help Kenya develop talent in schools and community-based groups under the Talanta Hela Initiative. The association will also train teachers to become certified basketball coaches and scouts.

In the deal signed by Sports CA Ababu Namwamba and NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, they also committed to developing basketball courts in schools, communities and neighbourhoods, which can be used to host top competitions.

The NBA is also set to open an office in November to coordinate activities.