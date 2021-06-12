Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is congratulated by Deandre Ayton #22 after a basket in Game Three of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Photo credit: Dustin Bradford | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Embiid had a couple of hard falls during the contest but nothing serious.
  • Game four is Monday night in Atlanta.
  • Philadelphia shot 52 percent overall and an impressive 47 percent from beyond the arc, making 10 of 21 compared to Atlanta who made just six of 23.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.