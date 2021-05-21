NBA MVP award finalists named

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives on Armoni Brooks #7 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center on May 01, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

Photo credit: Bob Levey | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Golden State Warriors All-Star Curry hopes to add to the MVP awards he won in 2015 and 2016, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Embiid or the Denver Nuggets' Jokic could become the first center since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to take the honor.
  • If they finish 1-2 then Serbian Jokic and Cameroon's Embiid would become the first international players to do so since 2006-07 when Germany's Dirk Nowitzki won the award and Canadian Steve Nash finished runner-up.

Los Angeles, United States

