Miami Heat trade Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur

In this file photo Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Meyers Leonard, the Miami big man fined and suspended by the NBA for uttering an anti-Semitic slur, is being traded by the Heat to Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Scott Taetsch | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ditching Leonard's contract could help Miami financially in bidding to land San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge.
  • Leonard apologised for his comment, saying he did not know what the word meant.

Miami

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.