NBA boss Adam Silver happy with league’s first half ahead of All-Star Game

A screen grab of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressing global journalists in a virtual press conference from Atlanta on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Silver said he doesn’t expect all the players to have been vaccinated ahead of the play-offs, stressing instead that necessary protocols will be followed.
  • “Well, I think it is realistic, even if we didn't have required vaccinations, because of course no one, none of the players have been vaccinated now, and we've only had to postpone a relatively small percentage of our games. 

Kenyan basketball fans are expected to have a late night on Sunday, or early morning on Monday – whichever way you wish to look at it – with the NBA All-Star night scheduled to be televised live by NTV.

