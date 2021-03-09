NBA, Basketball Africa League in gender equality partnership

By  Nation Reporter  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • BAL, NBA fight stereotypes, prejudices, barriers against women.
  • In commemoration of International Women’s Day, bodies push for gender parity.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) have announced the launch of several initiatives to advance gender equality and economic inclusion across Africa. 

