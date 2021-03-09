NBA, Basketball Africa League in gender equality partnership

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) have announced the launch of several initiatives to advance gender equality and economic inclusion across Africa.

The initiatives build on the NBA family’s collective efforts to advance equality and social justice in the United States, including the establishment of the NBA Foundation and the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition last year.

In Africa, the NBA’s and the BAL’s efforts will focus on raising awareness of gender-based violence, supporting girls’ education and growing female participation in basketball at all levels.

The leagues will each use their individual platforms and resources to promote gender equality among fans and key stakeholders, and collaborate with corporate and community partners on new programs and capacity-building initiatives that help minimize the gender gap across both leagues’ operations.

Additionally, the NBA and the BAL are seeking to work and partner with more African-owned enterprises across their business activities on the continent.

“Social responsibility has been an integral part of the NBA’s youth development efforts on the continent for more than three decades,” said NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams.

“Following the establishment of the NBA Foundation and the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition in the U.S. and building on our broader efforts to help create a more equal and just society, the NBA and the BAL each look forward to deepening their engagements with partners, community leaders and other stakeholders to advance gender equality and create a more inclusive economic environment in Africa.”

“The Basketball Africa League is committed to fighting the stereotypes, prejudices and barriers that too often prevent women in Africa from realizing their dreams,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

“These initiatives will help ensure that young girls and women across the continent have the opportunities and resources that will help them grow on the court and in life.”

The announcement came after a weekend of All-Star action that saw Damian Lillard nail a game-ending three pointer from just inside half court as LeBron James improved to 4-0 as an NBA All-Star Game captain with a 170-150 win over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Eclipsed previous All-Star record

The match was the first of NBA games televised by NTV after the Nation Media Group station signed a multi-season, free-to-air broadcast deal with the NBA.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo captured the Kobe Bryant MVP Award going a perfect 16-of-16 from the field for a game high 35 points in Atlanta.

“It’s fun. I was happy,” said Antetokounmpo. “I just love being around great players. It makes it easier to play with them.”

Antetokounmpo’s 16-for-16 game easily eclipsed the previous All-Star record of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Hal Greer, who went eight-of-eight in 1968. Antetokounmpo also made all three of his three point attempts.

James improved to 4-0 in All-Star games he has served as a team captain. He finished with four points in just 13 minutes of playing time.