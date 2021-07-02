National leagues resume with 17 matches on the cards

KPA players react

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) players react at the end of their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-off finals Game 5 against Equity Bank on December 20, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Basketball Federation had called off last weekend's matches to allow the league committee meet and plan on how the competitions would resume under  the government’s  Covid-19 protocols.

This year's national basketball leagues resume this weekend with 17 matches on the cards at the University of Nairobi courts.

