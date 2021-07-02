National leagues resume with 17 matches on the cards

This year's national basketball leagues resume this weekend with 17 matches on the cards at the University of Nairobi courts.

Kenya Basketball Federation had called off last weekend's matches to allow the league committee meet and plan on how the competitions would resume under the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

Saturday's highlight will be the men's Premier League top duel between favourites Thunder and hosts University of Nairobi's Terrorists at 2pm.

Strathmore University Blades will confront Equity Bank in another a tight looking affair at the same venue starting at 4pm with Umoja squaring it out with Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U).

Blades, coached by Tonny Ochieng, easily beat Pirates 68-55 in their last match and should be equal to the expected fire from Equity Bank.

Hosts Terrorists lost 71-47 to reigning champions Ulinzi Warriors in their last assignment at their backyard.

In the women's Premier League, Eagle Wings, who were beaten hands down 69-42 by champions Equity Bank and 49-60 by Storms before the competition took a break, will look to bounce back when they meet tricky Zetech University.

On Sunday, Terrorists will wind up their two-match weekend programme against slippery Umoja as Equity Bank meet KCA-U.

Fixtures

Saturday: Little Prince v Kisii Raptors (10am), JKUAT v Kisii University (12pm), MAB v Renegades (2pm),JKUAT v Nets (4pm), ANU v Storms (12pm), Zetech University v Eagle Wings (10.30am), KCA-U v Umoja (12pm),Thunder v Terrorists (2pm), Blades v Equity Bank (4pm)