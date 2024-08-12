Nation's Pride succeeds in $1 million Arlington Stakes at Colonial Downs

Nations Pride (William Buick evens), continued Charlie Appleby's golden year in the US, with sweetness in the $1 million Arlington Stakes. Technical issues delayed the start, but Nation's Pride bravely stood his ground to confirm favouritism.

Although outsider, Sugoi, had opened up a huge lead down the back straight, swinging for home, Godolphin's 5 year-old, traded blows with a tiring Talk Of The Nation, before drawing away. Integration and Ancient Rome took place berths.

Having already been successful in Britain, Germany, Canada, Dubai and the US, it was yet another international prize for the son of Teofilo, who boosted his prize-money earnings to just shy of £2.7 million.

Juddmonte's supersire, Frankel, has rewritten the record books for a stallion. At Newmarket his off-spring reached a century of Groupers when Lake Victoria (Sean Levey 3-1), cropped the Sweet Solera Stakes, for Aiden O'Brien. Always dominant, pulling clear over Mountain Breeze, she showed some signs of greenery when hesitating slightly, but then continued smoothly.

Frankel, now 16, arrived at his landmark in the shortest time of any sire, while he matched the record for fastest sire with another Juddmonte great, Danehill. His first 50 Group winners were also compiled in the shortest time by any European sire since the introduction of the Pattern. It has taken him a little over eight years to hit this mark.

It is almost a cause for jollity when one of the home brigade manages to win a Listed or Group sprint in Ireland, and there were plenty of happy owners present to welcome in Givemethebeatboys (Shane Foley 5-1), after thwarting Great Britain's challenge in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

The son of Bungle Inthejungle, had not been seen since finishing a disappointing last of 14 in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but this was far more like it in the FBD Hotels-sponsored contest as he showed real mettle to send Kind Of Blue off, by a head. Jessica Harrington was on Cloud Ninety-Nine.

There was always a chance the first three races might feature some exciting juvenile talent. Donnacha O'Brien's Falling Snow Gavin Ryan 6-1), a comfortable striker of a barrier trial at Dundalk in July, looked a filly of some quality.