Nakuru Elitist impress in Mt Kenya basketball league

Nakuru Elitist Cabals dominated the Mount Kenya Basketball league at Nyahururu stadium on Saturday.

The experienced squad, which was making its first appearance in the regional league, displayed impressive performances beating the home team Nyahururu Vikings and Nanyuki Baptist.

They started the tournament on a high note by beating Nanyuki Baptist 88-44 in a match they dominated all the four quarters.

By the first quarter, Nakuru had opened the lead by a double digit with the scoreline reading 21-9 at the buzzer. They maintained the winning rhythm in the subsequent quarters where they posted 22-12, 29-15 and 16-8 to win the match.

Team chemistry

Speaking after the game, the Nakuru captain Neville Ogutu attributed the victory to the good chemistry in the team.

“Everyone was composed and focused. We came in this new league to boost it and to offer quality competition to the teams,” said Ogutu.

But the real battle was in their second match of the day where they faced hosts Nyahururu Vikings.

Nakuru outwitted the home team through constant change of formation and tactics throughout the match to take home a 64-52 victory.

They managed to open an eight-point lead in the first quarter (22-14) but Vikings reorganised themselves and won the second quarter 15-13 to reduce the deficit to four points.

In the third quarter, the scores were 12-18 in favour of Nakuru while the fourth ended 11-11.

“The game with Nyahururu Vikings was tough, they were worthy competitors but we outdid them. We are looking forward to meeting them in the next outing,” said Peter Odhiambo, the game's top scorer.

Nyahururu had started off the tournament in high spirit after they rained baskets on Chuka Leos in the opening match which they won 50-37.

The game started in a slow pace as both sides tied 12-12 in the first quarter. Nyahururu dictated the second quarter where they stretched their lead to eight points 10-18, 9-12 in the third quarter and 6-18 in the fourth quarter.

Chuka women victorious

Chuka Leos redeemed their faces in their second game against Nanyuki Warriors after thrashing them 63-32. They controlled the game as they led in the first three quarters to open a 31-point advantage. They started with a 6-22 in the first quarter, 5-19, 11-15 and 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

“After we lost the first game against Nyahururu, we had to win this one. We managed to win with 21 points. We tightened our defence and our heightened offensive moves worked well. The ball sharing was better than the first game,” said Vincent Dete, the game's leading scorer.

In the women's category, Chuka University and Nanyuki Amazon participated in the regional league with the former emerging victorious.

The bold Chuka team pulled all stops and played a defensive game to win all the four quarters 18-7, 16-5, 11-8 and 8-2.

Chuka team captain Illah Okiru said that the victory was a good start for the team given that it was their first this season.

“The players were communicating properly and there was coordination. Everyone played our game which was to keep passing the ball and keep attempting to score,” said Okiru.