Nakuru Elitist impress in Mt Kenya basketball league

Quiz Okeyo (left) of Chuka Rockets vies with Nanyuki Baptist's Mercy Otaro during Mount Kenya Basketball League at Nyahururu Stadium on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • They started the tournament on a high note by beating Nanyuki Baptist 88-44 in a match they dominated all the four quarters
  • Nakuru outwitted the home team Nyahururu Vikings through constant change of formation and tactics throughout the match to take home a 64-52 victory.
  • In the women's category, Chuka University and Nanyuki Amazon participated in the regional league with the former emerging victorious

Nakuru Elitist Cabals dominated the Mount Kenya Basketball league at Nyahururu stadium on Saturday.

