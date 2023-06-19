Nakuru Champion Stakes goes to Arlington

Having struggled for rhythm during the Nakuru Champion Stakes over 1,400m, Gambler grabbed the bridle in an attempt to make a brief impression. Nothing came of it. He cracked under the decisive early pace set by Arlington, Dunleavy and Beeston.

Arlington took the measure of Beeston by 1.4 lengths, with Don Leavy a neck behind in third. Good luck to Mary Binks, Julie and Stewart McCann.

Russian Wonder (James Muhindi) enjoyed the easiest race they will ever venture into. Moher was beaten by a country mile, leaving just two contenders in the Bosphorous Handicap.

Bellaque, who ran well for a couple of furlongs, and Russian Wonder. Bravo to trainer, Tony Kuria, for his double of Assured (first time out) and, Ripon, who came through the Paddy Migdoll Sprint. Both ridden by Michael Fundi.





1.10 pm - First Race - Bosphorous Handicap (1,200m)

1.Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)

2.Bellaque (N. Karanja)

3.Moher (P. Njogu)

Milly's Queen withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 11/16.5. Time: 1:16:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-15. Runners: 3

Owned by J. Ponsonby, J. Ratcliffe, and, Captain T. Oruya. Trainer Joe Karari