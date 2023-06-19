Nakuru Champion Stakes goes to Arlington
Having struggled for rhythm during the Nakuru Champion Stakes over 1,400m, Gambler grabbed the bridle in an attempt to make a brief impression. Nothing came of it. He cracked under the decisive early pace set by Arlington, Dunleavy and Beeston.
Arlington took the measure of Beeston by 1.4 lengths, with Don Leavy a neck behind in third. Good luck to Mary Binks, Julie and Stewart McCann.
Russian Wonder (James Muhindi) enjoyed the easiest race they will ever venture into. Moher was beaten by a country mile, leaving just two contenders in the Bosphorous Handicap.
Bellaque, who ran well for a couple of furlongs, and Russian Wonder. Bravo to trainer, Tony Kuria, for his double of Assured (first time out) and, Ripon, who came through the Paddy Migdoll Sprint. Both ridden by Michael Fundi.
1.10 pm - First Race - Bosphorous Handicap (1,200m)
1.Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)
2.Bellaque (N. Karanja)
3.Moher (P. Njogu)
Milly's Queen withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 11/16.5. Time: 1:16:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-15. Runners: 3
Owned by J. Ponsonby, J. Ratcliffe, and, Captain T. Oruya. Trainer Joe Karari
2.05 pm - Second Race - The Nakuru Champion Stakes (1,400m)1.Arlington (James Muhindi) Westonian - Hatton Gardens2.Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)3.Dunleavy (Charles Kimani)4.The Gambler (Paul Kiarie)Distance: 1.4/neck/11. Time: 1:28:00 secs. Favorite: The Gambler 7-4. Runners: 4Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer's Julie and Stewart McCann2.40 pm - Third Race - The Mineiro Handicap (1,600m)1.Assured (Michael Fundi)
2.Easterly (James Muhindi)
3.Zamburak (Paul Kiarie)
Distance: 2.4/4.75/3. Time: 1:40:8/10 secs. Favourite: Easterly 4-7. Runners: 4
Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria.Ngong Results 2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Abra Maiden (1,600m)1.Carlisle (Patrick Mungai)2.Eccleton (James Muhindi)3.Jamaica Run (Lesley Sercombe)Cassandra withdrawn at the StartDistance: 1.4/neck/neck. Time: 1:44:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7Owned by Horsing Around Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari3.30 pm - Fifth Race - The Thomas Dewar Trophy (1,600m)1.Westwind (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Chinook2.All over Again (Charles Kimani)3.Deodoro(James Muhindi)4.Century Fox (Ramazan Wako)Distance: 2.4/1/0.75. Time: 1:41:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-15. Runners: 4Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Gooch Cup (2,800m)1.Scott (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Sonara2.Chadwick (James Muhindi)3.Karowe (Paul Kiarie)4.It's a Date (Charles Kimani)Distance: 4/4.5/1 Time: 3:00:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4Owned by Mim and Trevor Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe4.40 pm - Seventh Race - The Paddy Migdoll Urn (1,000m)1.Ripon (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Rami2.Twyford (Charles kimani)3.Bullet (P. Njogu)4.Camberley (PaulDistance: 4.4/2/3. Time: 1:01:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5Owned by A. Bakor. Trainer Tony KuriaNext Meeting July 9 - for the Stewards' Cup, Louis Cup, Prince of Wales Trophy, and, Belinda Bowl