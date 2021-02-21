Mozambique beat Kenya Morans in Afrobasket qualifiers
In Yaounde
Kenya Morans on Sunday put up a lacklustre performance to go down 71-44 in their last group B game of the second round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex here in Yaounde.
The game, which was a dead rubber after Kenya booked the third spot and a ticket to the Afrobasket finals following their memorable 74-73 victory over Angola on Saturday night, saw coach Elizabeth Mills rest Tylor Okari, who has been nursing an hamstring injury, a move that slowed down the team's offense,
Mozambique, who had point guard Manuel Kendal star with a game high 15 points, led 15-13 in the first quarter and 36-23 at the break.
They put the game beyond the reach of Kenya with another 24 -11 performance in the third quarter increasing their lead to 60-32.
Other scorers for Mozambique were Fernando Selfano (11 points) and Helbon Ubisse (10), while Joel Awich was Kenya's top scorer with 11 points and Valentine Nyakinda (7).