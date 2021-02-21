Mozambique beat Kenya Morans in Afrobasket qualifiers

Kenya Morans' Valentine Nyakinda dunks during their 2021 Fiba Afrobasket qualifier against Mozamvique at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex in Yaounde on Fenbruary 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They put the game beyond the reach of Kenya with another 24 -11 performance in the third quarter increasing their lead to 60-32.
  • Other scorers for Mozambique were Fernando Selfano (11 points) and Helbon Ubisse (10), while Joel Awich was Kenya's top scorer with 11 points and Valentine Nyakinda (7).

In Yaounde

