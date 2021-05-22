Morant sparkles as Grizzlies oust Warriors to grab playoff berth

Ja Morant #12 and Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate late in overtime of the NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Photo credit: Lachlan Cunningham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Morant helped clinched the winner-take-all victory with a spinning floater from 10 feet with four seconds left in overtime as the Grizzlies advanced to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
  • The Warriors were eliminated from the postseason.
  • Curry had a game-high 39 points, Andrew Wiggins had 22 points, and Draymond Green finished with a triple double of 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Los Angeles, United States

