Morans star opts out of AfroBasket

Preston Bungei

National Basketball Team "Morans" small forward Preston Kiprop Bungei in action during their training session at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on November 12, 2020 ahead of Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The 26-year-old Bungei asked to be excused from the team which will play international friendly matches against Senegal and Uganda before meeting Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali in Group “C” of AfroBasket
  • Morans are still waiting on stars Tylor Ongwae (Denmark), Joel Awich (France) and Desmond Owili (Australia)
  • Morans will travel to Kigali on August 21 and play Senegal (August 22) and Uganda (August 23) in other build-up matches


Kenya men’s basketball team, Morans, will miss the services of Australia-based small forward Preston Bungei at Fiba AfroBasket tournament slated for August 24-September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.