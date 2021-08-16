Morans star opts out of AfroBasket

Kenya men’s basketball team, Morans, will miss the services of Australia-based small forward Preston Bungei at Fiba AfroBasket tournament slated for August 24-September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 26-year-old Bungei asked to be excused from the team which will play international friendly matches against Senegal and Uganda before meeting Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali in Group “C” of AfroBasket.

“Bungei is not coming. He is seeking Australian residency which requires that he stays in Australia continuously for six months. He has just done three months. He will have to go back to square one if he comes,” Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi told Nation Sport.

Bungei, who turned out for Danish top-tier side Randers Cimbria last season, was part of the Morans squad that stunned heavyweights Angola 74-73 in Group “B” in the second and final window in February 2021 to qualify for the AfroBasket for the first time since 1993.

He featured in all the three matches against Senegal, Angola and Mozambique.

Morans, who are still waiting on stars Tylor Ongwae (Denmark), Joel Awich (France) and Desmond Owili (Australia), are coached by Australian Liz Mills.

They are planning to play three warm-up matches. Their first friendly is against Kenya Basketball Federation Men Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo Indoor gymnasium on Monday.

Morans will travel to Kigali on August 21 and play Senegal (August 22) and Uganda (August 23) in other build-up matches.