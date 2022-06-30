Kenya Morans out of Fiba World Cup

Kenya is out of the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) World Cup 2023 race.

This is after the national men’s team, Morans, failed to secure seat spaces to travel to Alexandria, Egypt for the third window of the Fiba Africa Group “D” qualifiers slated for July 1-3.

Ambrose Kisoi, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General, on Thursday told Nation Sport, “Unfortunately, we have missed seat spaces for the team to travel so we will not participate.”

The Morans were scheduled to face DR Congo (July 1), Egypt (July 2) and Senegal (July 3) in return leg matches.

In the first window action in Dakar, Senegal, coach Cliff Owuor’s men lost all their matches against DR Congo 56-66 on February 25, Egypt 105-51 (February 26) and Senegal 100-55 (February 27). The win by the Egyptians is a record for the largest winning margin in the African qualifiers.

Senegal leads the group on points’ difference against DR Congo and Egypt after the trio registered two wins and a loss each. The Morans occupy the bottom spot with three points.