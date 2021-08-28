Morans on a mission to hunt down Mali

Albert Onyango

Morans' small forward Albert Onyango (centre) aims for a basket during a training session at Green Hills Academy arena in Kigali on August 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Morans suffered their second straight loss, 71-55 to Nigeria, leaving them on the brink of elimination
  • Morans must now beat an equally desperate Mali on Saturday to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals
  • Kenya Basketball Federation secretary general Ambrose Kisoi praised the Morans for their effort at the tournament

In Kigali

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.