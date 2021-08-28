Morans on a mission to hunt down Mali

In Kigali

On Tuesday, Team Kenya head coach Liz Mills held a brief meeting with the Morans at Green Hills Academy arena in Kigali where she welcomed them to the AfroBasket Championships.

“We are here not just to participate but to compete against any team because we are good. Welcome to Afrobasket,” said Mills.

But is the competition too high for the Kenyan lads who had not played at this level in the previous 28 years?

In fact, when Kenya last played in 1993, majority of the current Morans players were not even born.

Kenya lost 88-70 in their historic opener against Cote d’Ivoire in a Group “C” fixture at the magnificent Kigali Arena.

Morans small forward Tylor Ongwae posted the highest score in the championship thus far of 25 points in the tie, but it was not enough to stem the charge of the west African Elephants.

“Ivory Coast came in and put a lot of pressure on us and we could not handle it in the last quarter and we had 22 turnovers that determined the game,” said Ongwae.

Mills told a press conference that they needed to tighten up their offence and handle the pressure.

“I actually don’t believe Cote d'Ivoire defeated us, we beat ourselves. We were there for 35 minutes. They will be the toughest team in our group,” said Mills then.

But a day later, on Friday, Morans suffered their second straight loss, 71-55 to Nigeria, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

Morans must now beat an equally desperate Mali on Saturday to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals while the runners-up and the third-place finishers will have a second chance to advance to the last eight by playing a qualifying round on Monday and Tuesday.

Reigning champions Tunisia in Group “B” and hosts Rwanda in Group “A” together with Group “C” leaders Nigeria are unbeaten.

Uganda bagged their first victory Friday against unlucky Cameroon in a Group “D” fixture. Senegal, with two straight wins, top the group.

Kenya Basketball Federation secretary general Ambrose Kisoi praised the Morans for their effort at the tournament.