Morans land in Kigali, go into 24-hour quarantine

In Kigali, Rwanda

Kenya's men basketball team, Morans arrived at Kigali International Airport Saturday morning at 6.30am aboard a RwandAir flight for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship.

Kigali had partly cloudy weather with an average temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

On arrival, airport staff were positioned strategically to ensure visitors sanitised their hands and also had their temperature checked. The Kenyan delegation went through thorough checks and every member did a mandatory PCR test for Covid-19.

Thereafter, the team was driven to the four-star La Palisse Nyamata Hotel which is 40 minutes away from the airport. Seven other teams are staying at the hotel which is situated 27 kilometres from Kigali Indoor Arena - the venue of the tournament.

The team was put under a 24-hour quarantine to wait for their Covid-19 test results.

The negative Covid-19 certificates produced at the airport is only a formality; there was no escaping a fresh test that goes for Sh7,000 at each guest’s cost at the over 20 testing centres.

Besides strict Covid-19 protocols at the airport, there was constant announcements made through sound systems reminding people about the deadly virus and ways of curbing it.

Uniformed and plainclothes security personnel are stationed at the airport to enforce rules including social distancing.

Rwanda has been struggling with rising numbers of Covid-19 infections and the government has imposed a total lockdown in Kigali in the recent past.

Morans’ team manager Mercine Milimu said they were impressed by Rwanda’s enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.

Morans are expected to face Senegal in friendly match at the iconic Kigali Indoor Arena on Sunday ahead of the August 24-September 5 tournament.

Morans’ assistant coach Sadat Gaya said the Kenyan squad of 14 will be whittled down to the final team of 12 after Sunday’s game.

This is the fourth time Kenya is appearing at the continental showpiece that kicked off in 1962.

Kenya debuted at the continental contest in 1984 and last appeared in 1993 where they finished fourth in Nairobi.

Morans’ inspirational small forward Tylor Ongwae termed Senegal as a befitting team to test themselves ahead of the AfroBasket.

“Senegal has top European and Euro League players in their squad. The game will help us know where we are before the championship starts,” said Ongwae.