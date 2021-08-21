Morans land in Kigali, go into 24-hour quarantine

Kenya Morans

Kenya's basketball national team arrives at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda on August 21, 2021. The team is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship to be held from August 24-September 5 at Kigali Indoor Arena.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Team expected to play Senegal in friendly match
  • Morans take mandatory Covid-19 tests at the airport and head to their hotel for quarantine

In Kigali, Rwanda

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.