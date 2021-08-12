Morans have their work cut out in Afrobasket preliminaries

Kenya Morans celebrate

Kenya Morans players celebrate their win over Angola during their Group 'B' match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex in Yaounde on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Assistant coach Sadat Gaya believes Kenya is up to the task and can match any team at the championships having successfully navigated through the qualifiers held in February
  • Kenya will begin their campaign at the iconic Kigali arena against Côte d'Ivoire on August 25
  • Morans will end their group matches against Mali, who are ranked ninth in Africa and 77th globally, on August 29

Kenya Morans have an uphill task in a tough Group 'C' of Fiba AfroBasket Championships set to tip off from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.

