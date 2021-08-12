Morans have their work cut out in Afrobasket preliminaries

Kenya Morans have an uphill task in a tough Group 'C' of Fiba AfroBasket Championships set to tip off from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.

Morans will face off with giants Nigeria, Mali and Côte d'Ivoire in the group for a place in the knock-out stage.

Assistant coach Sadat Gaya believes Kenya is up to the task and can match any team at the championships having successfully navigated through the qualifiers held in February.

“We are not underrating or overrating any team at the competition because we know all teams are good. Our focus is to play our game and to execute well,” said Gaya.

Ranked 112th in the world and 13th in Africa by Fiba, Kenya will be returning to Africa's premier competition after 28 years with a clear intention of leaving a mark.

Kenya will begin their campaign at the iconic Kigali arena against Côte d'Ivoire on August 25.

The Ivorians qualified for the continental showpiece after topping Group 'C' of the qualifiers with an impressive 6-0 record. The West Africans undoubtedly have better international exposure and experience than the young Morans having recently participated in 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

The two-time AfroBasket champions, ranked 50th in the world and fourth in Africa, are returning to the continental stage since 2017 when they finished 14th. Coach Ignacio Lezkano has a pool of high profile players including team captain Guy Landry Edi, Nisre Mimi Zouzoua, Stephane Konate, Souleyman Diabate, Vafessa Fofana and Deon Thompson to pick from.

Morans will then face D’Tigers of Nigeria on August 27. The D’Tigers, who are among the favourites, are fresh from the Tokyo Olympics where they showed massive improvement.

In Tokyo, the Naija boys, who are the top ranked country in Africa, put up a brave fight against Australia in a Group 'B' match but lost 84-67. They then narrowly lost to Germany and Italy 99-92 and 80-71 to bow out of the Olympics. Under the leadership of Mike Brown, Nigeria will be under pressure to maintain the status quo in Kigali.

Morans will end their group matches against Mali, who are ranked ninth in Africa and 77th globally, on August 29. Just like Kenya, Mali is a rising team and will be making their 19th appearance at AfroBasket compared to Kenya’s four.

Their roster will feature big names like Siriman Kanoute, Drake Reeds and Sadio Doucoure under the French tactician Remi Giutta who is out to prove that his team is one to watch out for.

With less than 10 days to the tip-off, Kigali International Airport is a busy place as teams start landing in readiness for the showpiece.

Rwandan authorities have set up strict protocols right from the airport to the hotels to ensure that teams are tested and Covid-19 free.

The youngest nation at the contest, South Sudan arrived on Tuesday followed by Central African Republic who landed on Wednesday.