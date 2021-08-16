Morans down Ulinzi Warriors in Nyayo friendly

Tylor Ongwae

Kenya Morans' Tylor Ongwae in action during their friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Stadium on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The national team is scheduled to face Uganda and Senegal in friendly matches at Kigali arena before the championship tips off.

Kenya Morans posted a narrow 75-72 win in their first friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors on Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium

