Morans coaches to seal loopholes in final week

Kenya men’s basketball team coaches will use the next one week to perfect the players’ defensive and offensive skills before leaving the country on Saturday for the 30th edition of Fiba AfroBasket Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya Morans are scheduled to play their first Group ‘C’ match of Africa’s premier national basketball team tournament against Cote d’Ivoire on August 25, and the team’s assistant coach, Sadat Gaya has said the technical team will use the remaining days to tighten the loose ends.

“What remains is to rectify a few things offensively and defensively. We are cautious not to incur any injuries at this point as we also avoid burning out the players. We are glad our players are in top shape for the competition,” said Gaya.

After playing Cote d’Ívoire, Kenya Morans will next play 2020 Olympics finalists Nigeria on August 7. The team will wind up its group matches against Mali on August 29.

Kenya Morans will prepare for those matches this afternoon with a friendly match against Kenya Basbetball Federation men’s premier league champions Ulinzi Warriors at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The match was cancelled at the last minute on Saturday to enable both teams to comply with health protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulinzi Warriors took a Covid-19 test on Saturday to satisfy the requirement of a negative Covid-19 test within a 48-hour window before they can play against the national team which has been training in a bio-secure bubble.

The friendly match is crucial for Kenya Morans which joined the training camp two weeks ago for the first time since qualifying for Africa’s premier basketball team competition.

KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi yesterday said the priority is on the health of the players.

"The national team officials are on high alert with regard to the health and well being of the players. We must strictly adhere to the health protocols and Covid-19 regulations. It (postponement of the friendly match) was inconvenient for players and fans but a delay is better than jeopardising the whole mission," said Kisoi.

Kenya finished third in Group ‘B’ of the Fiba AfriBasket qualifiers held in November last year and in February this year in Yaounde. Senegal topped the group, followed by Angola.

Kenya Morans have qualified for the Fiba AfroBasketball championships for the first time since 1993.The championship will be staged at the iconic Kigali Arena from August 24 to September 5.