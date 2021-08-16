Morans coaches to seal loopholes in final week

Kenya Morans celebrate

Kenya Morans players celebrate their win over Angola during their Group 'B' match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex in Yaounde on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Team plays men’s league champions Ulinzi Warriors today in a rescheduled friendly.
  • Kenya will come up against Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Mali.

Kenya men’s basketball team coaches will use the next one week to perfect the players’ defensive and offensive skills before leaving the country on Saturday for the 30th edition of Fiba AfroBasket Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

