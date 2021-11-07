Modern Games sorts out pre-race issues at Del Mar

Joel Rosario

Jockey Joel Rosario rides Knicks Go to win the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Modern Games (William Buick 8-5), was tentatively being hustled about regarding the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Mile at Del Mar, before being sensationally reinstated. Conditioner, Charlie Appleby, also had Albahr (Frankie Dettori 2-1), entered, but he reared up dangerously in the stalls.

