Modern Games sorts out pre-race issues at Del Mar
Modern Games (William Buick 8-5), was tentatively being hustled about regarding the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Mile at Del Mar, before being sensationally reinstated. Conditioner, Charlie Appleby, also had Albahr (Frankie Dettori 2-1), entered, but he reared up dangerously in the stalls.
This caused a serious delay, not to mention a shaken Frankie, luckily walking away unharmed. Albahr had to be withdrawn immediately, with Modern Games also being possibly having the same fate.
Fortunately, he was allowed to run, lending a rather sensational culmination as the winner in 1:34:7/10. Reason being, the son of Dubwai was refused permission to be gambled on by those at Del Mar.
Then, upon entering the enclosure, after heading off Tis the Bomb, Mackinnon, and, Grafton Street, Modern Games was booed by spectators. It just demonstrates how gambling seems to be so important to certain pundits. They can't even accept one race not be punted upon.
William Buick, who also won this race for Charlie Appleby three years ago, was amazed at the Albahr treatment. "When these things happen, of course it will take some time, but usually horses get backed out and are re-organised.
A stalls handler impatiently opened the front gates, so Modern Games jumped out, had to be pulled up at full speed, then re-loaded. You need to be on your game round here. I didn't want to trouble myself with stuff I couldn't control." Carrying familiar colors of Godolphin blue, Modern Games won the Tattersalls Stake, prior to his Californian raid.