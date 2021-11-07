Modern Games sorts out pre-race issues at Del Mar

Modern Games (William Buick 8-5), was tentatively being hustled about regarding the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Mile at Del Mar, before being sensationally reinstated. Conditioner, Charlie Appleby, also had Albahr (Frankie Dettori 2-1), entered, but he reared up dangerously in the stalls.

This caused a serious delay, not to mention a shaken Frankie, luckily walking away unharmed. Albahr had to be withdrawn immediately, with Modern Games also being possibly having the same fate.

Jockey Joel Rosario rides Knicks Go to win the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California. Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey| AFP

Fortunately, he was allowed to run, lending a rather sensational culmination as the winner in 1:34:7/10. Reason being, the son of Dubwai was refused permission to be gambled on by those at Del Mar.

Trainer Brad H. Cox, Jockey Joel Rosario, Lee Jin Woo, and Jun Park of the Korea Racing Authority poses with the trophy after winning the Breeders' Cup Classic with their horse Knicks Go at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California. Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey| AFP.

Then, upon entering the enclosure, after heading off Tis the Bomb, Mackinnon, and, Grafton Street, Modern Games was booed by spectators. It just demonstrates how gambling seems to be so important to certain pundits. They can't even accept one race not be punted upon.

William Buick, who also won this race for Charlie Appleby three years ago, was amazed at the Albahr treatment. "When these things happen, of course it will take some time, but usually horses get backed out and are re-organised.

Takumi Nomoto, president of DMM Dream, the owners of Loves Only You, (R) and translator Hiroshi Ando (L) celebrate in the winners circle after winning the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California. Photo credit: Rob Carr| AFP