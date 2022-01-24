Mixed fortunes for champs Ulinzi, Equity in basketball play-offs

Seline Okumu

KPA's Seline Okumu goes for a lay-up during the Kenya Basketball Federation play-off match against Strathmore University at Nyayo National Stadium on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • In the women's Division One play-offs, Footprints registered a narrow 49-47 win over Kakamega's Western Delight, with Kenya College of Accountancy University winning 38-20 against Multi-Media University in their men's Division One play-offs opener.
  • In Mombasa, hosts Coastal Queens lost 53-39 to JKUAT, while Moi Air Base beat Mustangs in their opening matches of the women's and men's Division One play-offs respectively.

Champions Ulinzi Warriors men and Equity Bank women's basketball teams had mixed fortunes in their opening Premier League play-offs in Nairobi and Kisumu at the weekend.

