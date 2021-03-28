Mitchell's hot start fuels Jazz, Clippers beat 76ers

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 27, 2021 at Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo credit: Jeff Swinger | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 28 points and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, who pushed the lead to as many as 30 in the third quarter
  • The Los Angeles Clippers, chasing Utah and the Phoenix Suns in the West, won their fifth straight game, 122-112 over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers
  • Two days after being traded by Orlando, center Nikola Vucevic made his Chicago debut in the Bulls' 120-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs


Los Angeles

