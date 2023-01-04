Minella Indo pips Stattler in Savillds chase at Tramore

Henry de Bromhead described Minella Indo's Savills New Year's Day Chase win at Tramore, as a pinnacle of loveliness, after his hero bravely wiped out rivals on the Knockeen trainer's home track.

The third race was named in memory of Henry's late son Jack, who died in a pony racing accident. Sincere rousing receptions greeted Minella (Rachael Blackmore 7-4), with tears flowing, as he just necked off

Stattler (Paul Townend 4-1), in an enthralling finale.

Roi Mage tried his best to maintain front positioning until Minella Indo took command on the second last jump.

Stattler forced judges to declare a photo, it was that close. Young Jack was a big fan of Minella, often riding him out at Knockeen.

In fact, his personality is often boisterous. He bucked Jack off for a laugh. Now the ten-year-old Minella is setting his sights on another Cheltenham Gold Cup. We are able to provide early betting patterns already: 13-8 Galopin Des Champs, 7 Bravemansgame, 8 L'Homme Presse, 9 A Plus Tard, Noble Yeats, Protektorat, 12 Conflated, 14 Stattler, 20 Allaho, Minella Indo, 25 bar. In other words, a very hot bunch of specialists.

***

The first meeting at East Sussex, saw a display of pure bliss from marathon chasers, as Atakan edged out Blame The Game to take the Sussex National.

Heavy rain on Saturday meant conditions were going to make the trip hard to get for most, but after a sustained duel from two fences out, Joe Tizzard's, Atakan (Brendan Powell 3-10), got up in the dying strides under denying Chris Gordon successive wins in the contest.

As connections collected their trophy there was a pantomime 'boo' from Gordon, who congratulated all involved, during a round of applause.

This was a second-course victory for Atakan, who led all the way to win by ten lengths here on his chasing debut in October.

***

Quick into stride from the gate, Phil D'Amato's, Amy C (Umbarto Rispoli 5-100), attended the pace to strike Las Cienegas Stakes by 1.4 lengths, remaining unbeaten in three tries down Santa Anita's unique hillside turf course. Amy C got about 6 ½ furlongs down the hill in 1:12.7/10, over a course listed as good.