Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66

In this file photo Ex professional boxer Marvin Hagler of the US reacts to the crowd before the Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhtan versus Japan's Nobuhiro Ishida middleweight WBA boxing match, on March 30, 2013 in Monaco. Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died at age 66, his wife said Saturday, March 13.
 

What you need to know:

  • In a posting on the famed fighter's Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband passed away at the family home in Bartlett, New Hampshire
  • "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler fought from 1973 to 1987 and delivered some of the epic bouts in a golden era of the sport, finishing with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts
  • The southpaw's most heralded triumph came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas "Hitman" Hearns that lasted only a tick over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic that became known simply as "The War."

Washington, US

