Michael Jordan to honour Bryant at 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony

Retired US basketball player Michael Jordan speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jordan, who spoke at Bryant's memorial service last year following the NBA superstar's death in a helicopter accident, will also honor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
  • Joining Bryant in entering the Hall of Fame are several legends of basketball including 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan along with former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett.

Los Angeles, United States

