Mere whiskers separate places in Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest

It was an ending to behold when King Gold (Stephane Pasquier 16-1), Spycatcher (Marcus Guyon 15-8), and, Saint Laurence (Hollie Doyle 20-1), were at their peak in Deauville's Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest. King Gold just pipped Spycatcher where it mattered, but heartbeats were fluttering from all connections.

King Gold resurged from a winter in Dubai, totally improved for trainer, Nicholas Caullery who's stable lies in the Chantilly satellite of Lamorlaye. The 1,200m was covered in 1:11:5/10, where ten runners tried their luck. Nicholas had not hidden his enthusiasm for King Gold's prospects beforehand. He believes there is more to come from the entire son of Anodin. Next up is the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp for the handsome grey, with heaps of potential yet to be exposed.

***

Red Route One (Christian Torres 5-1), who had been knocking sociables with top 3-year-olds all year without reward, rallied strongly from fifth to draw away neatly in West Virginia's Derby, at Mountaineer Casino Resort.

The Gun Runner colt gave trainer Steve Asmussen his sixth win in the 1 1/8-mile Classic. It marked the third lap in the race for owner Winchell Thoroughbreds, each with Steve in charge. Red Route was always close by, with a fairly quick pace set by One in Vermillion, fired to the front, unchallenged for more than a half-mile.

West Coast Cowboy engaged the leader heading in the far turn and they did battle together, until Red Route pounced by, with three lengths to spare. The Mountaineer main track, which was sloppy to begin the program and switched to good for the sixth race, was clearly favouring horses on or near the lead. Surface is always of concern.

***

Safeen (Luis Saez 4-1), charged down the center of Ellis Park's turf course to go by pacesetter Bling in the final strides of the Pucker Up - the main featured event on Day 2 of Kentucky Downs Preview Weekend.

The Pucker Up was Safeen's first graded stakes hunt, from seven lifetime starts, for conditioner, Eddie Kenneally. Bling was sent to the early lead after breaking from the rail, but soon pressured to her outside by Frontal Attack.