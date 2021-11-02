Melbourne Cup: Verry Elleegant coasts through with ease

 Jockey James McDonald riding Verry Elleegant wins the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington racecourse in Melbourne on November 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Verry Elleegant (James McDonald 4-1), defied pessimistic reports that she might not stay the $4.4 Lexus Melbourne Cup distance of 3,200m, Tuesday at Flemington.

