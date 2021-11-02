Melbourne Cup: Verry Elleegant coasts through with ease

Verry Elleegant (James McDonald 4-1), defied pessimistic reports that she might not stay the $4.4 Lexus Melbourne Cup distance of 3,200m, Tuesday at Flemington.

One would never have known she had not travelled this far before. It seemed like a walk in the park as Verry Elleegant blistered Incentivise (Bret Prebble), and Spanish Mission (Craig Williams).

James McDonald holds the trophy after riding Verry Elleegant to victory in the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington racecourse in Melbourne on November 2, 2021. Photo credit: William West | AFP

Incentivise was the hottest, shortest-priced favorite in this race since Phar Lap 91 years ago. Trained by Chris Waller, Verry Elleegant cropped her tenth Grouper, after limbering up third placed in last week's Cox Plate. Twenty-three runners competed.

Ocean Billy (Damien Thornton), received a standing ovation for finishing last. Floating Artist, Grand Promenade, Delphi, Selino, Tralee Rose, and, She's Ideel, followed through. They will all receive rewards for those positions.

Stable foreperson Jo Taylor holds the trophy after Verry Elleegant won the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington racecourse in Melbourne on November 2, 2021. Photo credit: William West | AFP

Twilight Payment can be remembered for leading the whole way in 2020's edition, but this time could only manage eleventh. Incentivise still ran a fabulous race, in spite of being roasted 4 lengths by the criminally gorgeous Verry Elleegant.

Connections of Verry Elleegant celebrate with the trophy after the horse won the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington racecourse in Melbourne on November 2, 2021. Photo credit: William West | AFP

Part-owner, Brae Sokolski, who also has a stake with Incentivise, thanked "Elly" as another Winx in the making. I just can't tell you how precious she is to those of us involved. We love you dearly and appreciate everything you've given us." Brae also praised trainer, Peter Moody, for his efforts on Incentivise.

People attend the Melbourne Cup horse race as crowds are allowed to return to the Flemington racecourse in Melbourne on November 2, 2021. Photo credit: William West | AFP