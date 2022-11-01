Melbourne Cup: Mark Zahra executes ideal conclusion on Gold Trip
Undoubtedly the finest success of his career, Mark Zahra emotively and comfortably set Emissary aside, in Flemington's 3,200m spectacular Melbourne Cup.
High Emocean, Deauville Legend, Realmof Flowers, Dagiansweet Junior, Smokin Robins, Stockman, Knights Order, Wow and Declare, were keen to be included as part of the ten finishers, because prize money extends that far.
A year ago, Mark was leaning towards alcohol, but his redemption came with Gold Trip, plus a bucket full of shaky nerves as they approached 'Nirvana'. Not a nail-biting termination, as Gold Trip was in total command. Trained by Ciaron Maher and UK-born, David Eustace, it carried the usual pinnacle honour of this sport.
Gold Trip only had one prep race in the Caulfield Cup. Lunar Flare and Point Nepean were scratched at the last minute, leaving only 22 runners.
Crowds of 100,000 packed in to watch live coverage, despite chilly weather and frequent showers.
Deauville Legend loomed as a potential winner as it tackled Knights Order who led on the turn but faded quite quickly. Interpretation could not manage the whole journey.