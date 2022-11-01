Melbourne Cup: Mark Zahra executes ideal conclusion on Gold Trip

Undoubtedly the finest success of his career, Mark Zahra emotively and comfortably set Emissary aside, in Flemington's 3,200m spectacular Melbourne Cup.

High Emocean, Deauville Legend, Realmof Flowers, Dagiansweet Junior, Smokin Robins, Stockman, Knights Order, Wow and Declare, were keen to be included as part of the ten finishers, because prize money extends that far.

Jockey Mark Zahra (C) celebrates after winning the Aus$8 million (6 million USD) Melbourne Cup horse race on Gold Trip, in Melbourne on November 1, 2022.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

A year ago, Mark was leaning towards alcohol, but his redemption came with Gold Trip, plus a bucket full of shaky nerves as they approached 'Nirvana'. Not a nail-biting termination, as Gold Trip was in total command. Trained by Ciaron Maher and UK-born, David Eustace, it carried the usual pinnacle honour of this sport.

Gold Trip only had one prep race in the Caulfield Cup. Lunar Flare and Point Nepean were scratched at the last minute, leaving only 22 runners.

Mark Zahra kisses the cup after winning the Aus$8 million (6 million USD) Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne on November 1, 2022.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

Crowds of 100,000 packed in to watch live coverage, despite chilly weather and frequent showers.