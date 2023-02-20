Mayienga disappointed as Kenya fail to seal AfroBasket slot

Kenya Lionesses coach George Mayienga has admitted that they only have themselves to blame after failing to retain their FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Zone 5 title in Kampala, Uganda.

The Lionesses finished third and missed out on the sole ticket to the Fiba AfroBasket event set for Kigali in July.

Egypt bagged the title and ticket to the continental tourney by seeing off Uganda 74-65 in the final.

“Losing to one team that knows you badly like Egypt was our greatest undoing. We met Egypt twice during the 2021 Zone 5 in Kigali where they beat us in the group phase before we won in the final (99-83).

“This time round, Egypt took the game to our doorstep. We did not know it would come to that extent, but that’s what happened. The main thing was to win every game. That’s what we were supposed to do to get to the final. We slipped against Egypt and we knew it. Lesson learned is to win every game we are given and everything will be easier,” Mayienga said.

“Those mathematics would not have been there had we won all our matches. Remember that Uganda who beat Egypt at the group phase had lost to us by 11 points, and they beat Egypt by one point.”

Mayienga recalled the 2021 Zone 5 qualifiers in Kigali where Kenya opened with a loss.

“We lost to Rwanda and Egypt in the group phase and beat them again in the semi-final and final respectively. This time, we also struggled to beat other teams because competition was high.

Remember Tanzania, Burundi, Ethiopia and Somalia never came. It’s a lesson that we should take every team seriously. We started well but slipped against our perennial rivals Egypt,” said Mayienga, who nonetheless was pleased with the way Kenya finished the tournament by thumping South Sudan 64-30.

“We finished well because we defeated South Sudan twice.”

Youngster Madina Okot made the top-five team of the competition and was also the Most Rebounding player (72 rebounds).

“She’s a young girl with a bright future. We only need to keep her up. She should just keep working harder. It will not be an easy journey. That does not go just to Madina, but the whole team," the coach added.

Kenya competed at the last two AfroBasket competitions in Senegal (2019) and Cameroon (2021).

“We didn’t play well this year. Egypt came with guns blazing and we couldn’t catch up. We wait to fight another day," Mayienga said.

Mayienga said the absence of USA-based Felmas Koranga was also felt, but noted that it shouldn't be used as an excuse.