Maximus powers to victory in Boylesports Irish Grand National

I am Maximus (Paul Townend 8-1), from a seemingly hopeless position, swooped late to plunder his first Boylesports Irish Grand National.

In a gruelling edition of the prestigious Fairyhouse spectacular, weeks after his epic Gold Cup exploits on Galopin Des Champs, Paul was all on the button debuting with JP McManus silks.

Paul just had to draw on all his ingenuity to motivate I am Maximus - labouring and jumping left like he didn't want to be there.

It was also cold, wet, and miserable. It is astonishing how Paul chipped his steed to come alive. By the time they swung for home, I Am Maximus was right on the heels of a nine-strong group.

Gevrey led over two out and seemed to have the feature at his mercy, only for it to switch back in. He pinged the final fence but rattled home late to challenge Gevrey and stablemate Dolcita, thwarting the former by a length.

Willie Mullins, who was watching from Closutton after hip replacement surgery, was pleased to see his rider improvise. On a weekend that saw Willie set a new bar for a domestic jumps season – 217 – his second Irish Grand National was a fitting denouement.

Willie had issued customary instructions - none of which were carried out, because Maximus was non-responsive/ with ground conditions deteriorating all day, Maximus suddenly alighted. That timely surge was a cruel blow for Brian Hayes on Gordon Gevrey.

Defi Bleu (Gavin Brouder 28-1), ran a blinder to hang on for third from Dolcita (Danny Mullins 33-1), having fronted most of the circuits. He also jumped markedly left, so it was a fair effort to make the frame. Only six of 27 finished.

There were two fallers, one unseated and the rest bowed out. Amirite, fully punted upon at 6-1, was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore, having failed to figure.