Mawj back in the winner's enclosure again

Godolphin's English classic 1,000 Guineas heroine, Mawj (Oisin Murphy 2-1), took charge soon after the start but had to call upon all her reserves to hold off the closing rush of Lindy (Tyler Gaffalione 4-1), and catch Keeneland's $600,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, presented by Dixiana for 3-year-old fillies.

Mawj was making her North American debut for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who was starting a horse at Keeneland for the first time since 2014.

Mawj had a tasty lead into the stretch while Elusive Princess and Mission of Joy loomed as threats. Mawj looked en route to Easy City inside the final furlong, but had to dig in nearing the finish line as Lindy, who unleashed a furious rally from fourth in early stretch, stormed up to her outside to just miss out. Mission of Joy (John Velasquez 5-1), was just behind Lindy.

Mawj covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.06 With this, Mawj stamped herself as a horse to watch for either the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile, or Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf, in Santa Anita.

***

T﻿hink About It (Sam Clipperton 2-5), has blasted The Everest at Royal Randwick, hauling in $7 million of the $20 million prizemoney pool. He was absolute market leader to win the world's richest turf race and did so in a tight battle, conquering the prestigious 1200-metre Sydney event. Trained by Joseph Pride, tickled I Wish I Win, and, Private Eye. Think About It (trainer Joseph Pride, jockey Sam Clipperton)

2. I Wish I Win (trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman, jockey Luke Nolen)

3. Private Eye (Trainer Joseph Pride, jockey Nash Rawiller)

4. In Secret (trainer James Cummings, jockey Zac Purton)

5. Cylinder (trainer James Cummings, jockey Zac Lloyd)

6. Hawaii Five Oh (trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, jockey James McDonald)

7. Espiona (trainer Chris Waller, jockey Hugh Bowman)

8. Buenos Noches (trainer Matthew Smith, jockey Dylan Gibbons)

9. Shinzo (trainer Chris Waller, jockey Kerrin McEvoy)

10. Overpass (trainer Bjorn Baker, jockey Joshua Parr)

11. Mazu (trainers Peter and Paul Snowden, jockey Tommy Berry)