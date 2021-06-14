Maseno Dukes shine as KCBL matches resume

Maxwell Oketch of Adili Titans

Maxwell Oketch of Adili Titans in action during the first round of the 2021 Kisumu County Basketball League on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Trevor Gari scored 22 points as holders All Stars overpowered Platinum 63-48 in their second match of the competition to recover from their loss to Maseno.
  • Gari had also topped for All Stars in their clash against Maseno with 13 points.

After more than one year of waiting, the sixth edition of the Kisumu Classic Basketball League (KCBL) resumed on Sunday, with five matches at Manyatta Arabs Primary School. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.