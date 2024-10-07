Maria sweeps Ultra Sharp Trophy with Henry Muya at Ngong

Marlow chaperoned the Ultra Sharp Trophy field for most of its range until Henry Muya began investing his charms over Julie McCann's, Maria, owned by Mary Binks, scorching through agreeably.

Dunleavy was only a charitable amount away in second after a shaky start. Lucia Poppova chiselled along smoothly, but her oomph was not quite on Maria's level.

Beeston bestowed Lesley Sercombe an ebullient gallop in the Alpha Romeo Sprint for Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes.

The wind in Russian Wonder's sails, were blown down from too much holidaying. Trainer, Patsy Sercombe, granted the customary hat trick, to her fan base, on an afternoon of pure escapism.

2.10 pm - First Race - The Ultra Sharp Trophy (2,060m)

1. Maria (Henry Muya) Westonian-Almeria

2. Dunleavy (Ramazan Wako)

3. Marlow (Paul Kiarie)

4. Lucia Poppova (James Muhindi)

Distance: 0.75/1.75/half. Time: 2:10:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 2-1. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann





2.45 pm - Second Race - Norman Pitt Handicap (1,800m)

1. Isle of Crete (Michael Fundi)

2. Sticky Ricket (K. Ngugi)

3. Liverpool (Lesley Sercombe)

Mau Ranges withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.4/4.4/5.5. Time: 1:55:3/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners 5

Owned by Apollo Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Third Race - New Racing Season Maiden) (1,400m)

1. Trumpet Call (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Swayze (Paul Kiarie)

3. Act of Genius (Charles Kimani)

Benchmark withdrawn before coming under starter's orders.

Distance: nose/9.5/2.4. Time: 1:39:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Muhoho Kenyatta. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Fourth Race - Welcome Back Maiden (900m)

1. Coming Home (Charles Kimani)

2. Player X (K. Ngugi)

3. Mo Fire (Lesley Sercombe)

Four Thirty and Queen's Ransom withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/2.5/9.5. Time: 0:55:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.00 pm - Qatar Prix de l'arc de Triomphe at Longchamp (2,400m)

1. Bluestocking (Rossa Ryan 5-1)

2. Aventure (S. Pasquier 17-2)

3. Los Angeles (Ryan Moore 361)

4. Sosie (M. Guyon 10-3)

12. Shin Emperor (Ryusei Sakai 10-1) Japanese hopes dashed

Distance: 1.4/1.5/1.5. Time: 2:31:5/10 secs. Favourite: Sosie 10-3. Runners: 16 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

4.30pm - Fifth Race - The Alpha Romeo Trophy (1,000m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Rami

2. Venetian Link (N Karanja)

3. Grand Surabi (K. Ngugi)

4. Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)

Distance: 7.4/1.75/16. Time: 0:59:6/10 secs. Favourite: Russian Wonder. Runners: 4

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe