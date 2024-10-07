Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Maria sweeps Ultra Sharp Trophy with Henry Muya at Ngong

Michael Fundi

Jockey Michael Fundi celebrates on Isle Crete as he crosses the finishing line ahead of the others in the 1800m Norman Pitt Handicap race at Ngong Race Course on October 7, 2024.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Marlow chaperoned the Ultra Sharp Trophy field for most of its range until Henry Muya began investing his charms over Julie McCann's, Maria, owned by Mary Binks, scorching through agreeably.

Dunleavy was only a charitable amount away in second after a shaky start. Lucia Poppova chiselled along smoothly, but her oomph was not quite on Maria's level.

Beeston bestowed Lesley Sercombe an ebullient gallop in the Alpha Romeo Sprint for Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes.

Related

The wind in Russian Wonder's sails, were blown down from too much holidaying. Trainer, Patsy Sercombe, granted the customary hat trick, to her fan base, on an afternoon of pure escapism.

2.10 pm - First Race - The Ultra Sharp Trophy (2,060m)

1. Maria (Henry Muya) Westonian-Almeria

2. Dunleavy (Ramazan Wako)

3. Marlow (Paul Kiarie)

4. Lucia Poppova (James Muhindi)

Distance: 0.75/1.75/half. Time: 2:10:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 2-1. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann


2.45 pm - Second Race - Norman Pitt Handicap (1,800m)

1. Isle of Crete (Michael Fundi)

2. Sticky Ricket (K. Ngugi)

3. Liverpool (Lesley Sercombe)

Mau Ranges withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.4/4.4/5.5. Time: 1:55:3/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners 5

Owned by Apollo Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Third Race - New Racing Season Maiden) (1,400m)

1. Trumpet Call (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Swayze (Paul Kiarie)

3. Act of Genius (Charles Kimani)

Benchmark withdrawn before coming under starter's orders.

Distance: nose/9.5/2.4. Time: 1:39:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Muhoho Kenyatta. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Fourth Race - Welcome Back Maiden (900m)

1. Coming Home (Charles Kimani)

2. Player X (K. Ngugi)

3. Mo Fire (Lesley Sercombe)

Four Thirty and Queen's Ransom withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/2.5/9.5. Time: 0:55:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.00 pm - Qatar Prix de l'arc de Triomphe at Longchamp (2,400m)

1. Bluestocking (Rossa Ryan 5-1) 

2. Aventure (S. Pasquier 17-2)

3. Los Angeles (Ryan Moore 361)

4. Sosie (M. Guyon 10-3)

12. Shin Emperor (Ryusei Sakai 10-1) Japanese hopes dashed

Distance: 1.4/1.5/1.5. Time: 2:31:5/10 secs. Favourite: Sosie 10-3. Runners: 16 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

4.30pm - Fifth Race - The Alpha Romeo Trophy (1,000m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Rami

2. Venetian Link (N Karanja)

3. Grand Surabi (K. Ngugi)

4. Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)

Distance: 7.4/1.75/16. Time: 0:59:6/10 secs. Favourite: Russian Wonder. Runners: 4

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

Next meeting October 13 - for the Kenyatta Cup, Merchant's Purse, Stewards Handicap Cup

In the headlines