Marche Lorraine (Oisin Murphy 50-1), came from behind to just head off Dunbar Road (Jose Ortiz 123-10), Malathaat (John Velasquez 18-5), and, Clarier (Ricardo Santana 101-10), in a ravishing Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff Mile, photo-finish.

This was shortly after Loves Only You sealed a landmark first Breeders' Cup victory for Japan in the Filly & Mare Turf. Marche Lorraine and Loves Only You, are trained by Yoshito Yahagi, who gave a night to remember for a crazy mad racing nation. Private Mission (Flavian Prat 16-10), were sharing last places together with Letruska (Irad Ortiz favorite 17-10), forever away. Six of the eleven runners ran exceptionally, while the rest struggled badly.

It took 1:47:610 secs for Marche Lorraine to earn her place in Breeders' Cup Pantheons. Oisin Murphy, celebrating his first Breeders' Cup striker, said: "I wasn't quite sure if we had got up but this is sensational to boost a Japanese horse on the biggest World stage. I grew up watching these events and it's the autumn highlight after Longchamp. Yoshito has delivered the two best winners, so how great is that?"

Aiden O'Brien's Love (Ryan Moore 4-1), ran a messy race.

Reacting to Love's creditable run, Aidan O'Brien said it got a little bit messy. When he went to move up a little bit the other horse came with him. He couldn’t get across and he got pushed very wide leaving the straight. Love didn't get a smooth journey, but she can go to Hong Kong, where Marche Lorraine might join in.