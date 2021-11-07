Marche Lorraine wins Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff

Jockey Oisin Murphy reacts after riding Marche Lorraine to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Del Mar Race Track on November 6, 2021 in Del Mar, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Marche Lorraine (Oisin Murphy 50-1), came from behind to just head off Dunbar Road (Jose Ortiz 123-10), Malathaat (John Velasquez 18-5), and, Clarier (Ricardo Santana 101-10), in a ravishing Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff Mile, photo-finish.

