Mandaloun captures Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds

Racing with blinkers for the first time, Juddmonte Farms, Mandaloun (Florent Geroux 3-1), flew past Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 5-1), thwarting a late surge from Proxy (Johnny Velaquez 2-1), to win the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes by 1.4 lengths at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Conditioned by Brad Cox, Mandoun joins stable-companions, Essential Quality and Caddo River, as positive prospects for the Kentucky Derby.

Mandaloun covered 11/8 miles in 1:50:3/10. Blinkers made the difference as he is a funny horse whose mind wanders. This time, when Florent asked him to move, he did not hesitate.

***

Clairiere gave jockey Joe Talamo a decent shift of gears, after beginning in last position in the Rachel Alexander Stakes. She motored along to neck-out Travel Column (Florent Geroux 2-1). Moon Swag was quite far behind in third, with Littlestitious floundering further back.

This is a qualifier for the Oaks, although there is still a way to go for others to trumpet. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the daughter of Curlin completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.34. Off We Go set a blistering pace which was clearly too much as Travel Column took command rounding the stretch. Clariere is such a professional filly, she knew exactly what to do at the appropriate moment.

***

Merneith a definite 9-1 long-shot ridden by Edwin Maldonado did a gate to wire in the Santa Monica Stakes, never allowing eight rivals a look in. Bob Baffert's talent found 1:22:2/10 easy over seven furlongs, beating stable companions, Golden Principal (Mike Smith 2-1), and Qahira (Joel Rosario 3-1), for a tasty Trifecta. Edwin is best known for his speed riding tactics.

As a progeny of American Pharoah, it was astonishing to see how much Merneith resembled the Triple Crowner. Owner, Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, was all smiles as Merneith displayed raw determination. Hard not to Love and Fair Maiden, were very off peak, never making any impression.

***

Rombauer (Kyle Frey 6-5), made his sophomore seasonal debut a hit in the feature race at Golden Gate Fields in the El Camino Real Derby for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles. With this triumph, Rombauer earned 10 Kentucky Derby points and an all-expenses paid, free berth into the second leg of the Triple Crown, Preakness Stakes.