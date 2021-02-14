Mandaloun captures Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds

By  Deja Vu

What you need to know:

  • Blinkers made the difference as he is a funny horse whose mind wanders.

Racing with blinkers for the first time, Juddmonte Farms, Mandaloun (Florent Geroux 3-1), flew past Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 5-1), thwarting a late surge from Proxy (Johnny Velaquez 2-1), to win the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes by 1.4 lengths at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

